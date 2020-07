Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court volleyball court

Cozy 3 bed, 2 bath 1171 Sq Ft Single story home on a cul-de-sac. Beautiful Laminate floors in main areas, carpet in bedrooms, ceiling fans throughout. Double doors from the kitchen to the outdoor patio and fenced yard. Up the street from the community pool, playground, basketball, tennis courts, volleyball and BBQ area. Desirable Northside schools. Near Medical Center, UTSA, Shops at La Cantera, Six Flags Fiesta Texas, 1604, IH-10.