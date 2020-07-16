Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1303 SUMMERFIELD
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1303 SUMMERFIELD
1303 Summerfield
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1303 Summerfield, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak
Amenities
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
NICE HOME WITH EVERY NEW COME TO SEE IT
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1303 SUMMERFIELD have any available units?
1303 SUMMERFIELD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 1303 SUMMERFIELD currently offering any rent specials?
1303 SUMMERFIELD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 SUMMERFIELD pet-friendly?
No, 1303 SUMMERFIELD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 1303 SUMMERFIELD offer parking?
Yes, 1303 SUMMERFIELD offers parking.
Does 1303 SUMMERFIELD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1303 SUMMERFIELD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 SUMMERFIELD have a pool?
No, 1303 SUMMERFIELD does not have a pool.
Does 1303 SUMMERFIELD have accessible units?
No, 1303 SUMMERFIELD does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 SUMMERFIELD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1303 SUMMERFIELD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1303 SUMMERFIELD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1303 SUMMERFIELD does not have units with air conditioning.
