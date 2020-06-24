All apartments in San Antonio
12918 Ocean Glade
12918 Ocean Glade

12918 Ocean Glade · (210) 672-4006
Location

12918 Ocean Glade, San Antonio, TX 78249
Hunter's Chase

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12918 Ocean Glade · Avail. now

$1,425

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1723 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
game room
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
pool
tennis court
Charming Home In Hunters Chase! - No Security Deposit Program- SPM is a $0 Security Deposit company, saving our residents from the dreaded cash security deposit! All Residents purchase a Security Deposit Insurance Policy through Rhino. The eye-catching home located in Hunters Chase II. Inside this two-story home you will find, three-bedrooms all upstairs, with the master bedroom having its own restroom and shower. Also a full bathroom in the upstairs hallway between the rooms. Upstairs you will also find a game room/ Living space with accent walls. Downstairs you have an upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances, designer cabinets, and a gourmet feel. Outside in the rear is a Park-like backyard. Last but not least in the Neighborhood you have a Pool and Tennis Courts available for you to use. Some much too List! Must see in person! It will not last long! Residents are automatically enrolled in our Resident Benefit Program. ( A $35 monthly fee) Please ask us for a list of benefits.

(RLNE2689771)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12918 Ocean Glade have any available units?
12918 Ocean Glade has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 12918 Ocean Glade have?
Some of 12918 Ocean Glade's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12918 Ocean Glade currently offering any rent specials?
12918 Ocean Glade is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12918 Ocean Glade pet-friendly?
Yes, 12918 Ocean Glade is pet friendly.
Does 12918 Ocean Glade offer parking?
No, 12918 Ocean Glade does not offer parking.
Does 12918 Ocean Glade have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12918 Ocean Glade does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12918 Ocean Glade have a pool?
Yes, 12918 Ocean Glade has a pool.
Does 12918 Ocean Glade have accessible units?
No, 12918 Ocean Glade does not have accessible units.
Does 12918 Ocean Glade have units with dishwashers?
No, 12918 Ocean Glade does not have units with dishwashers.
