12918 Ocean Glade

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool tennis court game room

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room pool tennis court

Charming Home In Hunters Chase! - No Security Deposit Program- SPM is a $0 Security Deposit company, saving our residents from the dreaded cash security deposit! All Residents purchase a Security Deposit Insurance Policy through Rhino. The eye-catching home located in Hunters Chase II. Inside this two-story home you will find, three-bedrooms all upstairs, with the master bedroom having its own restroom and shower. Also a full bathroom in the upstairs hallway between the rooms. Upstairs you will also find a game room/ Living space with accent walls. Downstairs you have an upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances, designer cabinets, and a gourmet feel. Outside in the rear is a Park-like backyard. Last but not least in the Neighborhood you have a Pool and Tennis Courts available for you to use. Some much too List! Must see in person! It will not last long! Residents are automatically enrolled in our Resident Benefit Program. ( A $35 monthly fee) Please ask us for a list of benefits.



(RLNE2689771)