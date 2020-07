Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse pool

FURNISHED and equipped 3 bedr 2.5 baths in the Medical center available for 3 to 12 months lease. Gated for security, 2 pools, club house. Unit with master bedroom downstair with full bath. Separate living and dining room. Kitchen fully equipped. Full size washer and dryer. 2 Secondary bedr upstair with one full bath. HOA takes care of the yard. Close to mayor Hospitals, USSA, UTSA, shopping centers, supermarket and mayor highways.