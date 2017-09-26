1244 HERMINE BLVD

Amenities

Charming one bedroom duplex on corner lot in quiet established neighborhood across street from Neal Elementary with large rooms. Laminate flooring in bedroom. Updated bathroom and fixtures, fresh paint, new kitchen cabinets with stainless steel sink. Unit has HVAC and utility room. The San Antonio Via bus line route is very accessible and convenient to local businesses. Located between Blanco and IH -10. Pets are permitted on a case by case basis. Tenant will handle utilities. Just finding tenant for owner