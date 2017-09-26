All apartments in San Antonio
1244 HERMINE BLVD
Last updated February 29 2020 at 4:20 AM

1244 HERMINE BLVD

1244 West Hermine Boulevard · No Longer Available
San Antonio
Location

1244 West Hermine Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78201
Northwest Los Angeles Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming one bedroom duplex on corner lot in quiet established neighborhood across street from Neal Elementary with large rooms. Laminate flooring in bedroom. Updated bathroom and fixtures, fresh paint, new kitchen cabinets with stainless steel sink. Unit has HVAC and utility room. The San Antonio Via bus line route is very accessible and convenient to local businesses. Located between Blanco and IH -10. Pets are permitted on a case by case basis. Tenant will handle utilities. Just finding tenant for owner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1244 HERMINE BLVD have any available units?
1244 HERMINE BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1244 HERMINE BLVD have?
Some of 1244 HERMINE BLVD's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1244 HERMINE BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
1244 HERMINE BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1244 HERMINE BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1244 HERMINE BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 1244 HERMINE BLVD offer parking?
No, 1244 HERMINE BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 1244 HERMINE BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1244 HERMINE BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1244 HERMINE BLVD have a pool?
No, 1244 HERMINE BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 1244 HERMINE BLVD have accessible units?
No, 1244 HERMINE BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 1244 HERMINE BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1244 HERMINE BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.

