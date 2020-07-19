All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12407 Autumn Vista Dr

12407 Autumn Vista St · No Longer Available
Location

12407 Autumn Vista St, San Antonio, TX 78249

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Townhome in Northwest San Antonio features 1 car garage and newly updated kitchen with nice backsplash. Beautiful accent wall in family room. New vinyl plank flooring throughout and new carpet in bedrooms. Make your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12407 Autumn Vista Dr have any available units?
12407 Autumn Vista Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 12407 Autumn Vista Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12407 Autumn Vista Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12407 Autumn Vista Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12407 Autumn Vista Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 12407 Autumn Vista Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12407 Autumn Vista Dr offers parking.
Does 12407 Autumn Vista Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12407 Autumn Vista Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12407 Autumn Vista Dr have a pool?
No, 12407 Autumn Vista Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12407 Autumn Vista Dr have accessible units?
No, 12407 Autumn Vista Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12407 Autumn Vista Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12407 Autumn Vista Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12407 Autumn Vista Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 12407 Autumn Vista Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
