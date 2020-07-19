Townhome in Northwest San Antonio features 1 car garage and newly updated kitchen with nice backsplash. Beautiful accent wall in family room. New vinyl plank flooring throughout and new carpet in bedrooms. Make your appointment today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12407 Autumn Vista Dr have any available units?
12407 Autumn Vista Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.