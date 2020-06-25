All apartments in San Antonio
1238 Lion King
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:23 AM

1238 Lion King

1238 Lion King · No Longer Available
Location

1238 Lion King, San Antonio, TX 78251
Sierra Springs

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4881624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1238 Lion King have any available units?
1238 Lion King doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1238 Lion King currently offering any rent specials?
1238 Lion King is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1238 Lion King pet-friendly?
No, 1238 Lion King is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1238 Lion King offer parking?
No, 1238 Lion King does not offer parking.
Does 1238 Lion King have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1238 Lion King does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1238 Lion King have a pool?
No, 1238 Lion King does not have a pool.
Does 1238 Lion King have accessible units?
No, 1238 Lion King does not have accessible units.
Does 1238 Lion King have units with dishwashers?
No, 1238 Lion King does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1238 Lion King have units with air conditioning?
No, 1238 Lion King does not have units with air conditioning.
