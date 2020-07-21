All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:14 AM

12326 ALEXANDRIA ST

12326 Alexandria Street · No Longer Available
Location

12326 Alexandria Street, San Antonio, TX 78233
Valley Forge

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
Full interior paint. New CF's & light fixtures, Kitchen & bath countertops resurfaced, both tubs resurfaced New stainless steel kitchen sink w/sprayer, New plank flooring throughout & new carpet in bedrooms. New stainless steel appliances, New double garage doors. BEAMED CEILING IN FAMILY ROOM, PANELING, WALK IN CLOSET IN MBR, APP FEE and DEPOSIT IN MONEY ORDER OR CERTIFIED FUNDS, COPY OF DL, SS# CARD & PROOF OF INCOME MUST ACCOMPANY APPLICATION AT TIME OF SUBMISSION. Apply in office or online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12326 ALEXANDRIA ST have any available units?
12326 ALEXANDRIA ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 12326 ALEXANDRIA ST have?
Some of 12326 ALEXANDRIA ST's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12326 ALEXANDRIA ST currently offering any rent specials?
12326 ALEXANDRIA ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12326 ALEXANDRIA ST pet-friendly?
No, 12326 ALEXANDRIA ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 12326 ALEXANDRIA ST offer parking?
Yes, 12326 ALEXANDRIA ST offers parking.
Does 12326 ALEXANDRIA ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12326 ALEXANDRIA ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12326 ALEXANDRIA ST have a pool?
No, 12326 ALEXANDRIA ST does not have a pool.
Does 12326 ALEXANDRIA ST have accessible units?
No, 12326 ALEXANDRIA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 12326 ALEXANDRIA ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 12326 ALEXANDRIA ST does not have units with dishwashers.
