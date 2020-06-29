Amenities
1230 Billings Dr, San Antonio TX 78245
Large 3 Bedroom House
2 bathrooms with 2 car garage
1700 Square Feet
All tile & hard floors! NO Carpet!
$1275 Monthly Rent
$1275 Security Deposit
$50 Application Fee
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
Monthly income of $3,800 or more
Must verify good rental history
No felons or sex offenders
No evictions
No smokers
Pets are allowed with a pet fee.
**Bad Credit is OK with good income + good rent history.
Move in ready NOW!
Rent plus Deposit to move-in.
One year Lease with option to renew each year after.
Please call or text Jody to view: 210.274.5870
Serious inquiries only please.
(RLNE4519580)