San Antonio, TX
1230 Billings Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1230 Billings Dr

1230 Billings Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1230 Billings Drive, San Antonio, TX 78245
Heritage

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1230 Billings Dr, San Antonio TX 78245

Large 3 Bedroom House
2 bathrooms with 2 car garage

1700 Square Feet

All tile & hard floors! NO Carpet!

$1275 Monthly Rent
$1275 Security Deposit

$50 Application Fee

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
Monthly income of $3,800 or more
Must verify good rental history

No felons or sex offenders
No evictions
No smokers

Pets are allowed with a pet fee.

**Bad Credit is OK with good income + good rent history.

Move in ready NOW!

Rent plus Deposit to move-in.
One year Lease with option to renew each year after.

Please call or text Jody to view: 210.274.5870

Serious inquiries only please.

(RLNE4519580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1230 Billings Dr have any available units?
1230 Billings Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1230 Billings Dr have?
Some of 1230 Billings Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1230 Billings Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1230 Billings Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 Billings Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1230 Billings Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1230 Billings Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1230 Billings Dr offers parking.
Does 1230 Billings Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1230 Billings Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 Billings Dr have a pool?
No, 1230 Billings Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1230 Billings Dr have accessible units?
No, 1230 Billings Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 Billings Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1230 Billings Dr has units with dishwashers.
