San Antonio, TX
12241 Apricot Dr
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

12241 Apricot Dr

12241 Apricot Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12241 Apricot Drive, San Antonio, TX 78247
Blossom Park

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated townhome! Fresh paint and flooring! This wonderful townhome is located in NW San Antonio near Jones Maltsberger & Starcrest. Conveniently located near shopping, schools, and entertainment. The feature that sets this home apart from others is that each bedroom has its on full bathroom, not to mention the ample amount of closet space. 1st floor additional living can also be used as a bedroom. Come out and see this great unit today!

SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE.

APPLICATION FEE $65 DEPOSIT $1200 - Available NOW
Income 3xrent a month, good rental history, credit/background check. No pets!
Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.

FOR MORE INFORMATION AND SHOWING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12241 Apricot Dr have any available units?
12241 Apricot Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 12241 Apricot Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12241 Apricot Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12241 Apricot Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12241 Apricot Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 12241 Apricot Dr offer parking?
No, 12241 Apricot Dr does not offer parking.
Does 12241 Apricot Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12241 Apricot Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12241 Apricot Dr have a pool?
No, 12241 Apricot Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12241 Apricot Dr have accessible units?
No, 12241 Apricot Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12241 Apricot Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12241 Apricot Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12241 Apricot Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12241 Apricot Dr has units with air conditioning.

