Last updated August 9 2019 at 4:49 PM

12226 Maverick Bluff

12226 Maverick Bluff Street · No Longer Available
Location

12226 Maverick Bluff Street, San Antonio, TX 78247
Ridgestone

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/376fd2408b ---- New Paint & Flooring! Come out and see this updated unit located near Wetmore & Wurzbach Parkway. The unit has an open layout and high ceilings that makes it feel much larger than it is. No carpeting. Front lawn has regular lawn service. Master bedroom comes equipped with its one full bathroom and walk in closet. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.

12 Months Ceiling Fan Courtyard Disposal Linoleum Washer / Dryer Hookups Window Coverings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12226 Maverick Bluff have any available units?
12226 Maverick Bluff doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 12226 Maverick Bluff have?
Some of 12226 Maverick Bluff's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12226 Maverick Bluff currently offering any rent specials?
12226 Maverick Bluff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12226 Maverick Bluff pet-friendly?
No, 12226 Maverick Bluff is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 12226 Maverick Bluff offer parking?
No, 12226 Maverick Bluff does not offer parking.
Does 12226 Maverick Bluff have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12226 Maverick Bluff does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12226 Maverick Bluff have a pool?
No, 12226 Maverick Bluff does not have a pool.
Does 12226 Maverick Bluff have accessible units?
No, 12226 Maverick Bluff does not have accessible units.
Does 12226 Maverick Bluff have units with dishwashers?
No, 12226 Maverick Bluff does not have units with dishwashers.

