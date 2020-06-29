12226 Maverick Bluff Street, San Antonio, TX 78247 Ridgestone
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/376fd2408b ---- New Paint & Flooring! Come out and see this updated unit located near Wetmore & Wurzbach Parkway. The unit has an open layout and high ceilings that makes it feel much larger than it is. No carpeting. Front lawn has regular lawn service. Master bedroom comes equipped with its one full bathroom and walk in closet. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.