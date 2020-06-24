12219 Magnolia Blossom

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking pool

2 Bedroom Townhome near McAllister Park with Fresh Paint and New Carpet - 2 bedroom Townhome near McAllister Park! Fresh paint and carpeting upstairs in the works now. Kitchen boast granite countertops and white, bright cabinetry with all new hardware. Living room offers laminate flooring, corner fireplace and new recess lighting. Both bedrooms upstairs each with their own full bath, great for roommates! Washer, Dryer & Refrigerator included. Two assigned parking spaces. Great central location with easy access to 281 and Loop 1604. Two community pools and a basketball court. Photos speak for themselves. Walking distance to McAllister Park. ~Sorry No Pets~



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4578505)