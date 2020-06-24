All apartments in San Antonio
12219 Magnolia Blossom

Location

12219 Magnolia Blossom, San Antonio, TX 78247
Blossom Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
pool
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
2 Bedroom Townhome near McAllister Park with Fresh Paint and New Carpet - 2 bedroom Townhome near McAllister Park! Fresh paint and carpeting upstairs in the works now. Kitchen boast granite countertops and white, bright cabinetry with all new hardware. Living room offers laminate flooring, corner fireplace and new recess lighting. Both bedrooms upstairs each with their own full bath, great for roommates! Washer, Dryer & Refrigerator included. Two assigned parking spaces. Great central location with easy access to 281 and Loop 1604. Two community pools and a basketball court. Photos speak for themselves. Walking distance to McAllister Park. ~Sorry No Pets~

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4578505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12219 Magnolia Blossom have any available units?
12219 Magnolia Blossom doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 12219 Magnolia Blossom have?
Some of 12219 Magnolia Blossom's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12219 Magnolia Blossom currently offering any rent specials?
12219 Magnolia Blossom is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12219 Magnolia Blossom pet-friendly?
No, 12219 Magnolia Blossom is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 12219 Magnolia Blossom offer parking?
Yes, 12219 Magnolia Blossom offers parking.
Does 12219 Magnolia Blossom have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12219 Magnolia Blossom offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12219 Magnolia Blossom have a pool?
Yes, 12219 Magnolia Blossom has a pool.
Does 12219 Magnolia Blossom have accessible units?
No, 12219 Magnolia Blossom does not have accessible units.
Does 12219 Magnolia Blossom have units with dishwashers?
No, 12219 Magnolia Blossom does not have units with dishwashers.
