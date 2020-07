Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Why live in an apartment when you can live in this 1540 sq.ft. home, with lots of charm. Hardwood floors throughout, two living areas, two full baths. Comes with a refrigerator. Beautiful backyard with large patio to relax. Vacant easy to show, ready for move-in. Convenient to downtown,Medical Center, I-10 and 410 and St Mary's University, Incarnate Word University and Trinity University. THIS IS A NON SMOKING HOME.