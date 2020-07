Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Move in ready charming gated Stone Oak community. Home is immaculate and boasts oak wood floors, soring ceilings, granite countertops, fresh paint, huge back deck, water softener, and all stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer. Easy access to both 1604 & 281. Large master bedroom, nice size loft. Extra bonus space in the garage for a playroom or for crafts ~ lots of possibilities.