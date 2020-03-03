1218 MOUNT CAPOTE ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great North Central Location close to NEISD schools, shopping, Wurzbach Parkway and with easy access to Loop 410. READY FOR MOVE-IN! FRESHLY INTERIOR and EXTERIOR, NEW CERAMIC TILE throughout (no carpeting), NEW 2" BLINDS throughout, NEW FRENCH DOORS w/ BI BLINDS, LG.COVERED PATIO, REMODELED bathrooms, GRANITE countertops, GAS Cooking, Stainless DW, rental includes REFRIGERATOR, too! Flexible floor plan could be 2 living areas or one large dining and one living. Great CORNER LOT w/ MATURE TREES & Strg Bldg.