1218 MOUNT CAPOTE ST
Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:06 AM

1218 MOUNT CAPOTE ST

1218 Mount Capote Street · No Longer Available
Location

1218 Mount Capote Street, San Antonio, TX 78213
Greater Harmony Hils

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great North Central Location close to NEISD schools, shopping, Wurzbach Parkway and with easy access to Loop 410. READY FOR MOVE-IN! FRESHLY INTERIOR and EXTERIOR, NEW CERAMIC TILE throughout (no carpeting), NEW 2" BLINDS throughout, NEW FRENCH DOORS w/ BI BLINDS, LG.COVERED PATIO, REMODELED bathrooms, GRANITE countertops, GAS Cooking, Stainless DW, rental includes REFRIGERATOR, too! Flexible floor plan could be 2 living areas or one large dining and one living. Great CORNER LOT w/ MATURE TREES & Strg Bldg.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1218 MOUNT CAPOTE ST have any available units?
1218 MOUNT CAPOTE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1218 MOUNT CAPOTE ST have?
Some of 1218 MOUNT CAPOTE ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1218 MOUNT CAPOTE ST currently offering any rent specials?
1218 MOUNT CAPOTE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 MOUNT CAPOTE ST pet-friendly?
No, 1218 MOUNT CAPOTE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1218 MOUNT CAPOTE ST offer parking?
Yes, 1218 MOUNT CAPOTE ST offers parking.
Does 1218 MOUNT CAPOTE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1218 MOUNT CAPOTE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 MOUNT CAPOTE ST have a pool?
No, 1218 MOUNT CAPOTE ST does not have a pool.
Does 1218 MOUNT CAPOTE ST have accessible units?
No, 1218 MOUNT CAPOTE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 MOUNT CAPOTE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1218 MOUNT CAPOTE ST has units with dishwashers.
