1218 MOUNT CAPOTE ST

Amenities
Great North Central Location close to NEISD schools, shopping, Wurzbach Parkway and with easy access to Loop 410. READY FOR MOVE-IN! FRESHLY INTERIOR and EXTERIOR, NEW CERAMIC TILE throughout (no carpeting), NEW 2" BLINDS throughout, NEW FRENCH DOORS w/ BI BLINDS, LG.COVERED PATIO, REMODELED bathrooms, GRANITE countertops, GAS Cooking, Stainless DW, rental includes REFRIGERATOR, too! Flexible floor plan could be 2 living areas or one large dining and one living. Great CORNER LOT w/ MATURE TREES & Strg Bldg.