1211 Weston

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0b08d5c082 ----

Beautifully upgraded 1 story home with large open floor plan, vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops, stainless appliances and huge master suite. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.

*No Pets Allowed*



Appliance Dishwasher

Appliance Disposal

Appliance Microwave

Appliance Refrigerator

Indoor Fireplace

Indoor Vaulted Ceilings

Indoor Walk In Closets

Outdoor Back Yard

Outdoor Fenced

Parking 2 Car Garage