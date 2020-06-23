All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1211 Weston.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1211 Weston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1211 Weston

1211 Weston · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1211 Weston, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0b08d5c082 ----
Beautifully upgraded 1 story home with large open floor plan, vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops, stainless appliances and huge master suite. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.
*No Pets Allowed*

Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Disposal
Appliance Microwave
Appliance Refrigerator
Indoor Fireplace
Indoor Vaulted Ceilings
Indoor Walk In Closets
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Fenced
Parking 2 Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 Weston have any available units?
1211 Weston doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1211 Weston have?
Some of 1211 Weston's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1211 Weston currently offering any rent specials?
1211 Weston isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 Weston pet-friendly?
No, 1211 Weston is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1211 Weston offer parking?
Yes, 1211 Weston does offer parking.
Does 1211 Weston have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1211 Weston does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 Weston have a pool?
No, 1211 Weston does not have a pool.
Does 1211 Weston have accessible units?
No, 1211 Weston does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 Weston have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1211 Weston has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arroyo Seco Villas
12311 Culebra Road
San Antonio, TX 78253
Ventura Ridge
5602 Presidio Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78249
Songbird
7667 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Park Greene Townhomes
13031 Park Crossing Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Lucero
527 South Acme Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
Timber Ridge
3200 Timber View Dr
San Antonio, TX 78251
Westchase
7820 Woodchase
San Antonio, TX 78240
Platinum Shavano Oaks
14811 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78231

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio