1211 Weston

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0b08d5c082 ----
Beautifully upgraded 1 story home with large open floor plan, vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops, stainless appliances and huge master suite. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.
*No Pets Allowed*
Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Disposal
Appliance Microwave
Appliance Refrigerator
Indoor Fireplace
Indoor Vaulted Ceilings
Indoor Walk In Closets
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Fenced
Parking 2 Car Garage