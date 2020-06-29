12011 Casa Linda

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage extra storage

FOR RENT BY TEXASLEASEUP.COM - 3BR/1.5BA NORTHEAST SAN ANTONIO NEAR MORGANS WONDERLAND - Cute & cozy all brick ONE story home w/3 bedrooms, 1 bath. There is added SF in the converted garage which would be great for extra storage, a game/craft room, etc. Enjoy your first cup of morning coffee in the covered-screened in porch that looks unto the nice, large yard. Located in a popular North central neighborhood*quiet cul-de-sac*NEISD schools*convenient to Fort Sam, Randolph AFB, 1604 & I-35 More Info on WWW.TEXASLEASEUP.COM



(RLNE3228242)