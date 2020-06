Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet furnished oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room on-site laundry parking garage

Fully Furnished Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Guard-gated Community, Fresh Paint, New Floors, No Carpet, Two Living Areas, Eat In Kitchen, Separate Dining Area, 4th Bedroom can also be a Game Room. Conveniently located near UTSA, Medical Center and The shops at La Cantera, Easy access to IH-10, Loop 410 for an easy commute all over San Antonio. READY FOR MOVE IN!