Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
12 Burnham Glen
Last updated March 22 2019 at 3:56 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12 Burnham Glen
12 Burnham Glen
No Longer Available
Location
12 Burnham Glen, San Antonio, TX 78257
Dominion
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Rental. Very efficient home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12 Burnham Glen have any available units?
12 Burnham Glen doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 12 Burnham Glen currently offering any rent specials?
12 Burnham Glen isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Burnham Glen pet-friendly?
No, 12 Burnham Glen is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 12 Burnham Glen offer parking?
Yes, 12 Burnham Glen does offer parking.
Does 12 Burnham Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Burnham Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Burnham Glen have a pool?
No, 12 Burnham Glen does not have a pool.
Does 12 Burnham Glen have accessible units?
No, 12 Burnham Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Burnham Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Burnham Glen does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Burnham Glen have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Burnham Glen does not have units with air conditioning.
