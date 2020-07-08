All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:56 PM

12 Bratton Drive

12 Bratton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12 Bratton Drive, San Antonio, TX 78245
Heritage

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Come see this updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome ready for move in! Walk into the large living/dining area that flows into an updated eat-in kitchen. The kitchen includes upgraded stainless appliances, including a refrigerator, dishwasher, smooth cooktop range and ++microwave. Great to prepare meals in with lots of counter space and cabinets for storage, even a pantry. Retreat to the bedrooms upstairs with a very convenient laundry space in the hallway. Hoorah, no running up and down stairs to wash clothes. Outside is a very nice covered back patio, or just relax on the front porch. Easy access to Loop 410, Lackland AFB, and within a mile to H.E.B. Great Northside area schools are very close, too. Two assigned parking spaces for your vehicles...schedule your showing today!
AVAILABLE NOW! 3/2.5 Townhome provides relaxed easy lifestyle with minimal yard care. All tiled floors down are allergy free; carpeted up. Apply at http://HPMapp.com. Separate applications for all persons over 18. Pay App fee online; security deposits due at time of application approval - cashiers check/money order to Heritage Property Management, 2338 N Loop 1604 W #120.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Bratton Drive have any available units?
12 Bratton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 Bratton Drive have?
Some of 12 Bratton Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Bratton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12 Bratton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Bratton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 Bratton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12 Bratton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12 Bratton Drive offers parking.
Does 12 Bratton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Bratton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Bratton Drive have a pool?
No, 12 Bratton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12 Bratton Drive have accessible units?
No, 12 Bratton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Bratton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Bratton Drive has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
