12 Bratton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

Come see this updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome ready for move in! Walk into the large living/dining area that flows into an updated eat-in kitchen. The kitchen includes upgraded stainless appliances, including a refrigerator, dishwasher, smooth cooktop range and ++microwave. Great to prepare meals in with lots of counter space and cabinets for storage, even a pantry. Retreat to the bedrooms upstairs with a very convenient laundry space in the hallway. Hoorah, no running up and down stairs to wash clothes. Outside is a very nice covered back patio, or just relax on the front porch. Easy access to Loop 410, Lackland AFB, and within a mile to H.E.B. Great Northside area schools are very close, too. Two assigned parking spaces for your vehicles...schedule your showing today!

AVAILABLE NOW! 3/2.5 Townhome provides relaxed easy lifestyle with minimal yard care. All tiled floors down are allergy free; carpeted up. Apply at http://HPMapp.com. Separate applications for all persons over 18. Pay App fee online; security deposits due at time of application approval - cashiers check/money order to Heritage Property Management, 2338 N Loop 1604 W #120.