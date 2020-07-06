All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11910 Orsinger Lane

11910 Orsinger Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11910 Orsinger Lane, San Antonio, TX 78230
Vance Jackson

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This peaceful retreat can be your new home-sweet-home. Whether you love nature or prefer an urban atmosphere, this community perfectly blends the two. Get some vitamin D by the pool on a sunny day, walk your furry friend among the mature, native trees or workout anytime in the 24-hour fitness center. The North-Central location puts you only minutes from some of the city's best shopping and dining opportunities.
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11910 Orsinger Lane have any available units?
11910 Orsinger Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 11910 Orsinger Lane have?
Some of 11910 Orsinger Lane's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and 24hr gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11910 Orsinger Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11910 Orsinger Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11910 Orsinger Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11910 Orsinger Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11910 Orsinger Lane offer parking?
No, 11910 Orsinger Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11910 Orsinger Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11910 Orsinger Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11910 Orsinger Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11910 Orsinger Lane has a pool.
Does 11910 Orsinger Lane have accessible units?
No, 11910 Orsinger Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11910 Orsinger Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11910 Orsinger Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

