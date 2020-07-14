All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11910 Alamo Blanco St

11910 Alamo Blanco · No Longer Available
Location

11910 Alamo Blanco, San Antonio, TX 78233

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
11910 Alamo Blanco St San Antonio, TX 78233
3 bedrooms 2 bath with LARGE converted garage room

Call or Text: 210.274.5870

1600 square feet

$1075 Monthly Rent
$1075 Security Deposit

$50 Application Fee per Adult

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

Monthly verify income of $3300 or more
Must verify good rental history
No Felons or sex offenders
No evictions

Bad Credit is considered with good income + good rent history.

Washer/dryer/fridge not provided.

Call or TEXT to schedule a showing:
210.274.5870

(RLNE4328371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11910 Alamo Blanco St have any available units?
11910 Alamo Blanco St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 11910 Alamo Blanco St have?
Some of 11910 Alamo Blanco St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11910 Alamo Blanco St currently offering any rent specials?
11910 Alamo Blanco St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11910 Alamo Blanco St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11910 Alamo Blanco St is pet friendly.
Does 11910 Alamo Blanco St offer parking?
Yes, 11910 Alamo Blanco St offers parking.
Does 11910 Alamo Blanco St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11910 Alamo Blanco St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11910 Alamo Blanco St have a pool?
No, 11910 Alamo Blanco St does not have a pool.
Does 11910 Alamo Blanco St have accessible units?
No, 11910 Alamo Blanco St does not have accessible units.
Does 11910 Alamo Blanco St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11910 Alamo Blanco St does not have units with dishwashers.
