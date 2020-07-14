Amenities
11910 Alamo Blanco St San Antonio, TX 78233
3 bedrooms 2 bath with LARGE converted garage room
Call or Text: 210.274.5870
1600 square feet
$1075 Monthly Rent
$1075 Security Deposit
$50 Application Fee per Adult
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
Monthly verify income of $3300 or more
Must verify good rental history
No Felons or sex offenders
No evictions
Bad Credit is considered with good income + good rent history.
Washer/dryer/fridge not provided.
Call or TEXT to schedule a showing:
210.274.5870
(RLNE4328371)