118 Carranza Street

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1353233



Nice new home in a great area! Smack in between Lackland and Riverwalk! This home has a fenced yard and all the modern updates you could want! 3 full beds make this unit a steal for the price. Come see now.

|Amenities: Assigned outside parking,Blinds,Cats ok,Ceiling fans,Dishwasher,Dogs ok,Fenced yard,Granite countertops,Large backyard,Tile flooring,Tile throughout,Walk-in closet,Washer/ Dryer Hookups

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.