All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 118 Carranza Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
118 Carranza Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

118 Carranza Street

118 Carranza Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

118 Carranza Street, San Antonio, TX 78225
Quintana

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1353233

Nice new home in a great area! Smack in between Lackland and Riverwalk! This home has a fenced yard and all the modern updates you could want! 3 full beds make this unit a steal for the price. Come see now.
|Amenities: Assigned outside parking,Blinds,Cats ok,Ceiling fans,Dishwasher,Dogs ok,Fenced yard,Granite countertops,Large backyard,Tile flooring,Tile throughout,Walk-in closet,Washer/ Dryer Hookups
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Carranza Street have any available units?
118 Carranza Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 Carranza Street have?
Some of 118 Carranza Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Carranza Street currently offering any rent specials?
118 Carranza Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Carranza Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 118 Carranza Street is pet friendly.
Does 118 Carranza Street offer parking?
Yes, 118 Carranza Street offers parking.
Does 118 Carranza Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Carranza Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Carranza Street have a pool?
No, 118 Carranza Street does not have a pool.
Does 118 Carranza Street have accessible units?
No, 118 Carranza Street does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Carranza Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 Carranza Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arrive Eilan
17803 La Cantera Terrace
San Antonio, TX 78256
The Rise
4300 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78201
Cielo
10631 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78217
The Connally
5300 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78229
Infinity at the Rim Apartments
18130 Talavera Rdg
San Antonio, TX 78257
Vistas At Vance Jackson
12436 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Grand at the Dominion
23910 W Interstate 10
San Antonio, TX 78257
Trails of Elm Creek
11444 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio