San Antonio, TX
11710 Silver Sky
Last updated May 8 2019 at 10:43 AM

11710 Silver Sky

11710 Silver Sky · No Longer Available
San Antonio
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location

11710 Silver Sky, San Antonio, TX 78254

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bedroom/3 bath home in Helotes! - Come take a look at this newer home available for rent in Helotes, Tx! Open floor plan with 3 full bathrooms, 1 bedroom downstairs, and 2 bedrooms upstairs. Upstairs includes a large game room and a flex space which can serve as a study/office. A community park with a playscape and connected walking trails are part of the amenities of the neighborhood. The house is in close proximity to the extensive Medical Center, The Shops at La Cantera, and the University of Texas at San Antonio, and close to Loop 1604 for easy access to all major freeways.

Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.

Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.
$100.00 one time lease administration fee
$8.00/month administration fee
$12.50/month tenant liability insurance or supply your own
$20.00/month AC preventative maintenance program

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $55 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

(RLNE4838981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11710 Silver Sky have any available units?
11710 Silver Sky doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 11710 Silver Sky currently offering any rent specials?
11710 Silver Sky is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11710 Silver Sky pet-friendly?
Yes, 11710 Silver Sky is pet friendly.
Does 11710 Silver Sky offer parking?
No, 11710 Silver Sky does not offer parking.
Does 11710 Silver Sky have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11710 Silver Sky does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11710 Silver Sky have a pool?
No, 11710 Silver Sky does not have a pool.
Does 11710 Silver Sky have accessible units?
No, 11710 Silver Sky does not have accessible units.
Does 11710 Silver Sky have units with dishwashers?
No, 11710 Silver Sky does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11710 Silver Sky have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11710 Silver Sky has units with air conditioning.
