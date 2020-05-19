11710 Silver Sky

Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom/3 bath home in Helotes! - Come take a look at this newer home available for rent in Helotes, Tx! Open floor plan with 3 full bathrooms, 1 bedroom downstairs, and 2 bedrooms upstairs. Upstairs includes a large game room and a flex space which can serve as a study/office. A community park with a playscape and connected walking trails are part of the amenities of the neighborhood. The house is in close proximity to the extensive Medical Center, The Shops at La Cantera, and the University of Texas at San Antonio, and close to Loop 1604 for easy access to all major freeways.



Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.



Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.

$100.00 one time lease administration fee

$8.00/month administration fee

$12.50/month tenant liability insurance or supply your own

$20.00/month AC preventative maintenance program



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $55 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



