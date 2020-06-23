All apartments in San Antonio
11647 Wood Harbor

11647 Wood Harbor · No Longer Available
Location

11647 Wood Harbor, San Antonio, TX 78249
Woodridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Single Story Home in Woodridge Village - Centrally located in Northwest San Antonio, this three bedroom, two bathroom has tons of living areas for everyone. It features tall vaulted ceilings with two living areas and two dining areas. The kitchen with solid surface counter tops opens to the breakfast nook and family room which has it's own fireplace. There are ceiling fans and blinds throughout. There is even a large deck surrounded by mature oaks perfect for outdoor entertaining. Residents will pay a monthly fee of $25 for the Strategic Resident Program. Includes a/c filters delivered to your door every 30 days.

(RLNE4148370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11647 Wood Harbor have any available units?
11647 Wood Harbor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 11647 Wood Harbor have?
Some of 11647 Wood Harbor's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11647 Wood Harbor currently offering any rent specials?
11647 Wood Harbor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11647 Wood Harbor pet-friendly?
Yes, 11647 Wood Harbor is pet friendly.
Does 11647 Wood Harbor offer parking?
No, 11647 Wood Harbor does not offer parking.
Does 11647 Wood Harbor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11647 Wood Harbor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11647 Wood Harbor have a pool?
No, 11647 Wood Harbor does not have a pool.
Does 11647 Wood Harbor have accessible units?
No, 11647 Wood Harbor does not have accessible units.
Does 11647 Wood Harbor have units with dishwashers?
No, 11647 Wood Harbor does not have units with dishwashers.
