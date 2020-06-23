11647 Wood Harbor

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Single Story Home in Woodridge Village - Centrally located in Northwest San Antonio, this three bedroom, two bathroom has tons of living areas for everyone. It features tall vaulted ceilings with two living areas and two dining areas. The kitchen with solid surface counter tops opens to the breakfast nook and family room which has it's own fireplace. There are ceiling fans and blinds throughout. There is even a large deck surrounded by mature oaks perfect for outdoor entertaining. Residents will pay a monthly fee of $25 for the Strategic Resident Program. Includes a/c filters delivered to your door every 30 days.



(RLNE4148370)