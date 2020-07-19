All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11630 S Hausman Rd

11630 South Hausman Road · No Longer Available
Location

11630 South Hausman Road, San Antonio, TX 78249

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This community perfectly combines the advantages of resort-style apartment amenities yet you get to live in a gorgeous home! You'll have access to BBQ grills, picnic areas, a swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center.

You'll have a front and backyard that is professionally maintained and upscale interior finishes. Pets are welcome as well. An opportunity this good doesn't come around every day, take advantage of it before it's too late!
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11630 S Hausman Rd have any available units?
11630 S Hausman Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 11630 S Hausman Rd have?
Some of 11630 S Hausman Rd's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11630 S Hausman Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11630 S Hausman Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11630 S Hausman Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 11630 S Hausman Rd is pet friendly.
Does 11630 S Hausman Rd offer parking?
No, 11630 S Hausman Rd does not offer parking.
Does 11630 S Hausman Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11630 S Hausman Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11630 S Hausman Rd have a pool?
Yes, 11630 S Hausman Rd has a pool.
Does 11630 S Hausman Rd have accessible units?
No, 11630 S Hausman Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11630 S Hausman Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 11630 S Hausman Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
