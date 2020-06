Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

CONVENIENT, PRESTIGIOUS, GATED BLANCO BLUFFS! ALMOST 3000SF OF UPDATED LUXURY W/NEWER HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEWER CARPET, GRANITE CABINET TOPS, UPDATED TILE BACKSPLACE, FAUCETS, & MORE! SPARKLING CLEAN AND READY FOR JUNE OCCUPANCY-WOW! YARD IS WELL LANDSCAPED! 'CURB APPEAL' IN MIND! COME MAKE THIS YOUR HOME! SORRY NO SMOKING! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE! CALL YOUR AGENT NOW-IT WILL NOT LAST LONG!!!