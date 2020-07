Amenities

Mid Century Modern in the heart of Bel Meade, this hilltop jewel is nestled on almost half an acre in one of the most sought after areas in all of San Antonio. Experience quiet solitude while being minutes from San Antonio Country Club, Broadway, Central Market and downtown. Gorgeous appointments include updated hardwood floors, new kitchen cabinets, SS appliances, two car garage and new windows and doors. Privacy, style and a perfect location, come see this special home today.