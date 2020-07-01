All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 20 2020

1147 W Rosewood Unit 1

1147 W Rosewood Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1147 W Rosewood Ave, San Antonio, TX 78201
Beacon Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN READY! 1 Bedroom 1 Bath unit with washer and dryer included! - This adorable 1 bedroom 1 bath offers tile throughout, refrigerator, stove/oven, and washer/dryer included! This unit also offers a wall A/C unit, and 2 entry ways. Easy access to IH 10, and minutes from downtown. Located off W Hildebrand Ave. Call today to schedule a showing! 210-787-3879.

Schedule A Tour Now!: https://showmojo.com/l/c921292021

Apply Here!: https://rpmtx021.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=6c8c05be-0434-452d-891c-ed5e3c3812fa&source=Website

Renter's Insurance: Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

(RLNE5635615)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1147 W Rosewood Unit 1 have any available units?
1147 W Rosewood Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1147 W Rosewood Unit 1 have?
Some of 1147 W Rosewood Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1147 W Rosewood Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1147 W Rosewood Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1147 W Rosewood Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1147 W Rosewood Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1147 W Rosewood Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 1147 W Rosewood Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1147 W Rosewood Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1147 W Rosewood Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1147 W Rosewood Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 1147 W Rosewood Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1147 W Rosewood Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1147 W Rosewood Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1147 W Rosewood Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1147 W Rosewood Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

