1117 WHITE PINE ST

Beautifully Remodeled Gem in Established Hidden Forest Neighborhood. Updated Home Features 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms with Master & Secondary Bedroom Downstairs. Masterful Blend of Modern & Classic Charm with Open Floor Plan, Stainless Steel Appliances, Sleek Engineered Wood Floor & Tile Down, Carpet in Bedrooms and Upstairs. Beautiful Counter Tops in Kitchen & Bathrooms. LED Lighting Thru Out. Centrally Located, Easy Access to Hwy 281 & Loop 1604, Near San Antonio Int'l Airport, Many Restaurant Options Near by, Shops, Movie Theater, Silver Horn Golf Course and So Much More. NEISD Schools! Community Amenities Include: Pool, Tennis Courts, Common Room & Picnic Area!