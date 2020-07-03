All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:15 PM

1117 WHITE PINE ST

1117 White Pine Street · No Longer Available
Location

1117 White Pine Street, San Antonio, TX 78232
Hidden Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Beautifully Remodeled Gem in Established Hidden Forest Neighborhood. Updated Home Features 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms with Master & Secondary Bedroom Downstairs. Masterful Blend of Modern & Classic Charm with Open Floor Plan, Stainless Steel Appliances, Sleek Engineered Wood Floor & Tile Down, Carpet in Bedrooms and Upstairs. Beautiful Counter Tops in Kitchen & Bathrooms. LED Lighting Thru Out. Centrally Located, Easy Access to Hwy 281 & Loop 1604, Near San Antonio Int'l Airport, Many Restaurant Options Near by, Shops, Movie Theater, Silver Horn Golf Course and So Much More. NEISD Schools! Community Amenities Include: Pool, Tennis Courts, Common Room & Picnic Area!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 WHITE PINE ST have any available units?
1117 WHITE PINE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1117 WHITE PINE ST have?
Some of 1117 WHITE PINE ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 WHITE PINE ST currently offering any rent specials?
1117 WHITE PINE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 WHITE PINE ST pet-friendly?
No, 1117 WHITE PINE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1117 WHITE PINE ST offer parking?
Yes, 1117 WHITE PINE ST offers parking.
Does 1117 WHITE PINE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1117 WHITE PINE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 WHITE PINE ST have a pool?
Yes, 1117 WHITE PINE ST has a pool.
Does 1117 WHITE PINE ST have accessible units?
No, 1117 WHITE PINE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 WHITE PINE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1117 WHITE PINE ST does not have units with dishwashers.

