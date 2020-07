Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Precious 2/1/1 rental, in the heart of Port Neches, Living room has Laminated wood flooring, kitchen with refrigerator & stove, utility area in garage. Ready to move in. Rent $1000.00, Deposit $1000.00, 1+ yr. $45.00 non-refundable application fee. Credit score above 550, income 2 times the rent. Pets will be considered, $300.00 non-refundable pet fee per pet, under 65 lbs. with shots and owners approval.