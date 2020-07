Amenities

Freshly painted house in a quiet neighborhood near South Park Mall. This house has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, an updated kitchen with gas cooking and new ceramic/laminate tile flooring! Refrigerator included. New double pane windows help energy efficiency! Large lot. Home is close to shopping, dining, Loop 410, IH 35, Lackland AFB and much more! Owner will be installing 3 new window units before move-in.