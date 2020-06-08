111 WASHINGTON

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Do you want to live in the heart of the King William District with the King William Fair in your from yard? Rare opportunity to live across the street from the park and next to the St. Joseph Society Hall which serves craft beers nightly. This home has an oversized fenced yard with paved parking. Walk to the Riverwalk, First Friday, Hemisfair and all the downtown sites and activities. New roof, carpet and paint in this vintage 1926 home with large rooms and central HVAC. Pets on a case-by-case basis.