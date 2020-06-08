All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
111 WASHINGTON
Last updated November 5 2019 at 9:55 AM

111 WASHINGTON

111 Washington · No Longer Available
San Antonio
Arsenal
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

111 Washington, San Antonio, TX 78204
Arsenal

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Do you want to live in the heart of the King William District with the King William Fair in your from yard? Rare opportunity to live across the street from the park and next to the St. Joseph Society Hall which serves craft beers nightly. This home has an oversized fenced yard with paved parking. Walk to the Riverwalk, First Friday, Hemisfair and all the downtown sites and activities. New roof, carpet and paint in this vintage 1926 home with large rooms and central HVAC. Pets on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 WASHINGTON have any available units?
111 WASHINGTON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 WASHINGTON have?
Some of 111 WASHINGTON's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 WASHINGTON currently offering any rent specials?
111 WASHINGTON is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 WASHINGTON pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 WASHINGTON is pet friendly.
Does 111 WASHINGTON offer parking?
Yes, 111 WASHINGTON offers parking.
Does 111 WASHINGTON have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 WASHINGTON does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 WASHINGTON have a pool?
No, 111 WASHINGTON does not have a pool.
Does 111 WASHINGTON have accessible units?
No, 111 WASHINGTON does not have accessible units.
Does 111 WASHINGTON have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 WASHINGTON does not have units with dishwashers.
