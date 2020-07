10810 Rivera Cove

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave range Property Amenities game room parking garage

Gorgeous two story home offering 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a game room & 2 car attached garage in a small quiet neighborhood off Bandera Road and Prue inside Loop 1604. NISD schools. Huge master bedroom with sitting area, 2" blinds, radiant barrier in attic. New privacy fence, new A/C, new paint interior and exterior, new roof, sprinkler system, gutters. Spacious family room open to kitchen & dining area. Range w/glass cooktop, microwave, Bosch diswasher. Rent $1,525, Sec dep $1,600, Cleaning Fee $350, App fees $55 all adults 18+, Tenant pays utilities and trash. Sec 8 Not Accepted. *** SELF-ACCESS TOUR AVAILABLE