Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Ready for move in, Cute 3 bedroom 2 full bath, with the community center at your back door. Gorgeous Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and new paint, new flooring just added and washer and dryer for your convenience WOW!!....Elementary school down the street, super close to shopping and SEA WORLD at your back door!