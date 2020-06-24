All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 22 2019 at 4:05 PM

10711 Cougar Ledge

10711 Cougar Ledge · No Longer Available
Location

10711 Cougar Ledge, San Antonio, TX 78251
Spring Vistas - Sierra Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Open floorplan with high ceilings. Newer refrigerator, stove, micro-vent, and dishwasher. Wood laminate floors. Garage door and opener as well as HVAC have been replaced in the last few years. French doors lead to the covered patio. Great entertaining area with the huge living area combined with the open dining room and kitchen. Tired of watering the yard? Front is xeriscaped. NISD schools. Close to 151, Sea World, NW Vista, Citibank, Lackland, QVC. Pet friendly. Owner prefers under 50 lbs, max 2 pets.

*BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you to contact the property manager at 210-664-0066 before applying if you have any questions about qualification.

Please call iHeart Property Management LLC at 210-365-8024 for more information or to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10711 Cougar Ledge have any available units?
10711 Cougar Ledge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10711 Cougar Ledge have?
Some of 10711 Cougar Ledge's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10711 Cougar Ledge currently offering any rent specials?
10711 Cougar Ledge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10711 Cougar Ledge pet-friendly?
Yes, 10711 Cougar Ledge is pet friendly.
Does 10711 Cougar Ledge offer parking?
Yes, 10711 Cougar Ledge offers parking.
Does 10711 Cougar Ledge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10711 Cougar Ledge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10711 Cougar Ledge have a pool?
No, 10711 Cougar Ledge does not have a pool.
Does 10711 Cougar Ledge have accessible units?
No, 10711 Cougar Ledge does not have accessible units.
Does 10711 Cougar Ledge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10711 Cougar Ledge has units with dishwashers.
