10711 Cougar Ledge

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Open floorplan with high ceilings. Newer refrigerator, stove, micro-vent, and dishwasher. Wood laminate floors. Garage door and opener as well as HVAC have been replaced in the last few years. French doors lead to the covered patio. Great entertaining area with the huge living area combined with the open dining room and kitchen. Tired of watering the yard? Front is xeriscaped. NISD schools. Close to 151, Sea World, NW Vista, Citibank, Lackland, QVC. Pet friendly. Owner prefers under 50 lbs, max 2 pets.



*BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you to contact the property manager at 210-664-0066 before applying if you have any questions about qualification.



Please call iHeart Property Management LLC at 210-365-8024 for more information or to schedule a viewing.