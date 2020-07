Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 story home - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 story home with 2 full bathrooms with a lovely fireplace to stay warm during the winter. Spacious living room, perfect for family or movie nights! Tile floors through out the entire home. Nice Size Covered Patio to enjoy the fresh Texas breeze. Closely located to Medical Center, UTSA & La Cantera. Come see today!!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5302774)