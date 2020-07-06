All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated August 21 2019 at 4:39 PM

10605 Starcrest

10605 Starcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10605 Starcrest Drive, San Antonio, TX 78217
Oak Grove

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e0a03ce0b2 ---- Great unit located near Wurzbach Parkway & Nacogdoches. Updated flooring with new carpets in bedrooms. This cute 2/1 will not disappoint and comes equipped w/central A/C, stove, fridge & dishwasher. Parking lot out front & common backyard. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly. Tenant to pay $50/mo for water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10605 Starcrest have any available units?
10605 Starcrest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10605 Starcrest have?
Some of 10605 Starcrest's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10605 Starcrest currently offering any rent specials?
10605 Starcrest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10605 Starcrest pet-friendly?
No, 10605 Starcrest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 10605 Starcrest offer parking?
Yes, 10605 Starcrest offers parking.
Does 10605 Starcrest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10605 Starcrest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10605 Starcrest have a pool?
No, 10605 Starcrest does not have a pool.
Does 10605 Starcrest have accessible units?
No, 10605 Starcrest does not have accessible units.
Does 10605 Starcrest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10605 Starcrest has units with dishwashers.

