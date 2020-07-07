All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 18 2019 at 1:54 PM

10563 Kinderhook

10563 Kinderhook · No Longer Available
Location

10563 Kinderhook, San Antonio, TX 78245
Heritage

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/281001703d ----
Don\'t Miss Out!! This three bedroom two bath home has tons of offer, and is MOVE IN READY! The homes features a open family room with high ceilings that is perfect for gathering! There is a separate laundry room with full size washer/dryer connections off the master bedroom. Both bathrooms have been updated with new tile, counter-tops, and fixtures. Out back is a covered patio overlooking a fenced yard.

Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

Central Air/Heat
Covered Patio
Pets Allowed (Weight & Breed Restriction)
Three Bedrooms
Two Car Garage
Washer & Dryer Connections

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10563 Kinderhook have any available units?
10563 Kinderhook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10563 Kinderhook have?
Some of 10563 Kinderhook's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10563 Kinderhook currently offering any rent specials?
10563 Kinderhook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10563 Kinderhook pet-friendly?
Yes, 10563 Kinderhook is pet friendly.
Does 10563 Kinderhook offer parking?
Yes, 10563 Kinderhook offers parking.
Does 10563 Kinderhook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10563 Kinderhook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10563 Kinderhook have a pool?
No, 10563 Kinderhook does not have a pool.
Does 10563 Kinderhook have accessible units?
No, 10563 Kinderhook does not have accessible units.
Does 10563 Kinderhook have units with dishwashers?
No, 10563 Kinderhook does not have units with dishwashers.

