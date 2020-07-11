All apartments in San Antonio
10542 Goose Way
Last updated July 7 2020 at 7:33 AM

10542 Goose Way

10542 Goose Way · (888) 376-0237
Location

10542 Goose Way, San Antonio, TX 78224

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,340

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1407 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Blakeford floorplan is a wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. Split floor plan with open living/kitchen/dining room space. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10542 Goose Way have any available units?
10542 Goose Way has a unit available for $1,340 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10542 Goose Way have?
Some of 10542 Goose Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10542 Goose Way currently offering any rent specials?
10542 Goose Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10542 Goose Way pet-friendly?
No, 10542 Goose Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 10542 Goose Way offer parking?
Yes, 10542 Goose Way offers parking.
Does 10542 Goose Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10542 Goose Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10542 Goose Way have a pool?
No, 10542 Goose Way does not have a pool.
Does 10542 Goose Way have accessible units?
No, 10542 Goose Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10542 Goose Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10542 Goose Way has units with dishwashers.
