10510 KINDERHOOK

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

**JUST REDUCED** Charming 3-2 home near Lackland AFB, Loop 1604, IH10, HWY 90 & 151. Convenient to shopping, restaurants & schools. Located in well established neighborhood & Northside ISD. This home certainly won't disappoint, its large private yard with BIG covered patio. Fireplace in Liv Rm. Laundry rm with full size washer & dryer off kitchen. Come by & take a look at this one. Book your appointment today! $300-900+ pet deposit per pet w/2 pet lmt depends on weight (picture required) Apply in office or online.