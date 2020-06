Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Brand New House Ready to Welcome You. Conveniently located just moments from HWY 75, homeowners will enjoy easy access to shopping and dining at Watters Creek, Allen Premium Outlets, Fairview Town Center and The Village at Allen. Children will attend the highly acclaimed Allen Independent School District. Commuters have the advantage of this community's close proximity to major highways Sam Rayburn Tollway (HWY 121) and HWY 75.