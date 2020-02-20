10415 Reckless

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/099a05d087 ---- Don\'t miss out on this gorgeous home! The home features five bedrooms, 2.5 bath, game room upstairs, and more! The first floor opens to an inviting entry way that flows into a large eat-in kitchen and spacious family room! Just off the family room is the master suite, which features a separate shower, garden style tub, and walk-in closet! The home is located in a cul-de-sac and includes a two car attached garage, covered patio, and fenced back yard! Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Appliances Included Central Air/Heat Fenced Backyard Five Bedrooms On Cul De Sac Pets Allowed (Weight & Breed Restriction) Two Car Garage Two Story