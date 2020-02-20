All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 22 2019 at 4:51 PM

10415 Reckless

10415 Reckless · No Longer Available
Location

10415 Reckless, San Antonio, TX 78254

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/099a05d087 ---- Don\'t miss out on this gorgeous home! The home features five bedrooms, 2.5 bath, game room upstairs, and more! The first floor opens to an inviting entry way that flows into a large eat-in kitchen and spacious family room! Just off the family room is the master suite, which features a separate shower, garden style tub, and walk-in closet! The home is located in a cul-de-sac and includes a two car attached garage, covered patio, and fenced back yard! Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Appliances Included Central Air/Heat Fenced Backyard Five Bedrooms On Cul De Sac Pets Allowed (Weight & Breed Restriction) Two Car Garage Two Story

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10415 Reckless have any available units?
10415 Reckless doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10415 Reckless have?
Some of 10415 Reckless's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10415 Reckless currently offering any rent specials?
10415 Reckless is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10415 Reckless pet-friendly?
Yes, 10415 Reckless is pet friendly.
Does 10415 Reckless offer parking?
Yes, 10415 Reckless offers parking.
Does 10415 Reckless have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10415 Reckless does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10415 Reckless have a pool?
No, 10415 Reckless does not have a pool.
Does 10415 Reckless have accessible units?
No, 10415 Reckless does not have accessible units.
Does 10415 Reckless have units with dishwashers?
No, 10415 Reckless does not have units with dishwashers.

