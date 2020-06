Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bed 1 Bath in Beacon Hill - This charming second-floor duplex is ready to rent with lots of room!



Private front door patio and second patio off of the living room. Restroom between two bedrooms, large living area, dining room and kitchen. Hardwood floors, tall ceilings, unique character throughout.



Please note there are no washer and dryer connections available.



Schedule your showing today!!!



(RLNE4799069)