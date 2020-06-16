10335 Legacy Hill

Amenities

Nestled in the gated boutique community of Heritage Cove, this 3/2/2, single-story home offers the very best of an open concept design. The kitchen is a modern masterpiece with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a gas range. There is no carpet in the entire house. This home has all of the move-in essentials; 2 car-garage, privacy fence, wall-to-wall vinyl wood-plank floor.Energy efficient home with solar panels for low bills.Close to Medical center,USAA,Great Heart school & shopping center.