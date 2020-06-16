All apartments in San Antonio
10335 Legacy Hill

Location

10335 Legacy Hill, San Antonio, TX 78240
Oakland Estates

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,875

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1543 sqft

Amenities

Nestled in the gated boutique community of Heritage Cove, this 3/2/2, single-story home offers the very best of an open concept design. The kitchen is a modern masterpiece with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a gas range. There is no carpet in the entire house. This home has all of the move-in essentials; 2 car-garage, privacy fence, wall-to-wall vinyl wood-plank floor.Energy efficient home with solar panels for low bills.Close to Medical center,USAA,Great Heart school & shopping center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10335 Legacy Hill have any available units?
10335 Legacy Hill has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10335 Legacy Hill have?
Some of 10335 Legacy Hill's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10335 Legacy Hill currently offering any rent specials?
10335 Legacy Hill isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10335 Legacy Hill pet-friendly?
No, 10335 Legacy Hill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 10335 Legacy Hill offer parking?
Yes, 10335 Legacy Hill does offer parking.
Does 10335 Legacy Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10335 Legacy Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10335 Legacy Hill have a pool?
No, 10335 Legacy Hill does not have a pool.
Does 10335 Legacy Hill have accessible units?
No, 10335 Legacy Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 10335 Legacy Hill have units with dishwashers?
No, 10335 Legacy Hill does not have units with dishwashers.
