San Antonio, TX
10303 MEDALLION ST
Last updated February 25 2020 at 6:31 AM

10303 MEDALLION ST

10303 Medallion Street · No Longer Available
Location

10303 Medallion Street, San Antonio, TX 78245
Heritage

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
REDUCED** 4 bdrm 2 bth 2 car garage, 1782 sq ft per BCA, *NON SMOKERS* CORNER LOT, open concept floor plan with beamed cathedral ceiling & fireplace in family room, walk-in closet & full bathroom in master suite, good size laundry room, ceiling fans in every room, & a large back yard w/ privacy fence. CLOSE TO DUCK POND & PARK. Small pets under 25lbs 2 pet limit, pictures required. Application and Screening Criteria can be downloaded from additional info. Apply in office or online. Please verify schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10303 MEDALLION ST have any available units?
10303 MEDALLION ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10303 MEDALLION ST have?
Some of 10303 MEDALLION ST's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10303 MEDALLION ST currently offering any rent specials?
10303 MEDALLION ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10303 MEDALLION ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 10303 MEDALLION ST is pet friendly.
Does 10303 MEDALLION ST offer parking?
Yes, 10303 MEDALLION ST offers parking.
Does 10303 MEDALLION ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10303 MEDALLION ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10303 MEDALLION ST have a pool?
No, 10303 MEDALLION ST does not have a pool.
Does 10303 MEDALLION ST have accessible units?
No, 10303 MEDALLION ST does not have accessible units.
Does 10303 MEDALLION ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 10303 MEDALLION ST does not have units with dishwashers.
