10303 MEDALLION ST

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

REDUCED** 4 bdrm 2 bth 2 car garage, 1782 sq ft per BCA, *NON SMOKERS* CORNER LOT, open concept floor plan with beamed cathedral ceiling & fireplace in family room, walk-in closet & full bathroom in master suite, good size laundry room, ceiling fans in every room, & a large back yard w/ privacy fence. CLOSE TO DUCK POND & PARK. Small pets under 25lbs 2 pet limit, pictures required. Application and Screening Criteria can be downloaded from additional info. Apply in office or online. Please verify schools.