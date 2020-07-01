All apartments in San Antonio
1022 MOREY PEAK DR
1022 MOREY PEAK DR

1022 Morey Peak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1022 Morey Peak Drive, San Antonio, TX 78213
Greater Harmony Hils

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful one story house, 4 Bd./2Bths., multi-purpose back room that can be used as a 5th bedroom/game room. Large open living room, formal dining room, and split master bedroom. Recent interior paint. New carpet in secondary bedrooms. Large eat-in kitchen has plenty of room for a breakfast table or island. Large backyard with patio slab, perfect for entertaining . Roof replaced in 2016. Sidewalks recently added by city. Centrally located. Close to major highways, schools, and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 MOREY PEAK DR have any available units?
1022 MOREY PEAK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1022 MOREY PEAK DR have?
Some of 1022 MOREY PEAK DR's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1022 MOREY PEAK DR currently offering any rent specials?
1022 MOREY PEAK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 MOREY PEAK DR pet-friendly?
No, 1022 MOREY PEAK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1022 MOREY PEAK DR offer parking?
Yes, 1022 MOREY PEAK DR offers parking.
Does 1022 MOREY PEAK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1022 MOREY PEAK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 MOREY PEAK DR have a pool?
No, 1022 MOREY PEAK DR does not have a pool.
Does 1022 MOREY PEAK DR have accessible units?
No, 1022 MOREY PEAK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 MOREY PEAK DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1022 MOREY PEAK DR does not have units with dishwashers.

