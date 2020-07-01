1022 MOREY PEAK DR

Amenities

patio / balcony garage game room carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful one story house, 4 Bd./2Bths., multi-purpose back room that can be used as a 5th bedroom/game room. Large open living room, formal dining room, and split master bedroom. Recent interior paint. New carpet in secondary bedrooms. Large eat-in kitchen has plenty of room for a breakfast table or island. Large backyard with patio slab, perfect for entertaining . Roof replaced in 2016. Sidewalks recently added by city. Centrally located. Close to major highways, schools, and shopping.