Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
102 Lovera Blvd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

102 Lovera Blvd

102 Lovera Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

102 Lovera Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78212
Olmos Park Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/56bd0980bb ----
Move In 10/29/2018* Security Deposit $1,425* Cozy one story home*Spacious corner lot with 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom and a touch of antique to it* *Ceramic and tile flooring through out* Cozy living room with a fire place* Lovely kitchen with appliances and plenty of counter room and cabinets* Close to shopping and super schools!!****YARD IS NOT SHARED / HOME HAS SEPARATE YARD***

Min/Max Months: 12/24

Ceiling Fan
Ceramic Tile
Hardwood Flooring
Stove
Utility Room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Lovera Blvd have any available units?
102 Lovera Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 Lovera Blvd have?
Some of 102 Lovera Blvd's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Lovera Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
102 Lovera Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Lovera Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 102 Lovera Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 102 Lovera Blvd offer parking?
No, 102 Lovera Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 102 Lovera Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Lovera Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Lovera Blvd have a pool?
No, 102 Lovera Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 102 Lovera Blvd have accessible units?
No, 102 Lovera Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Lovera Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Lovera Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
