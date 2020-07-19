102 Lovera Blvd

Amenities

hardwood floors air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace range

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors range Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/56bd0980bb ----

Move In 10/29/2018* Security Deposit $1,425* Cozy one story home*Spacious corner lot with 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom and a touch of antique to it* *Ceramic and tile flooring through out* Cozy living room with a fire place* Lovely kitchen with appliances and plenty of counter room and cabinets* Close to shopping and super schools!!****YARD IS NOT SHARED / HOME HAS SEPARATE YARD***



Min/Max Months: 12/24



Ceiling Fan

Ceramic Tile

Hardwood Flooring

Stove

Utility Room