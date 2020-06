Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fantastic 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom conveniently located minutes from 151, 410, 1604, Sea World, and Lackland Air Force Base. This house boats a grand entrance with high ceilings. Kitchen includes appliances, large walk in pantry, and kitchen island. Large open living area with built in shelving. Large master and roomy secondary bedrooms with walk in closets. Utility room is located upstairs. Backyard has covered patio that is perfect for entertaining. A must see!!