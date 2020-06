Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely home within walking distance of elementary, high school and neighborhood park. Quick highway access that is convenient to Lackland AFB, downtown and the Medical Center. Nearby grocery and shopping centers. 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2 story home with open floor plan and large living spaces. Recently updated with wood vinyl plank downstairs, fresh paint throughout and new cordless blinds. Large yard with covered patio. Stainless steel appliances. Pets are welcome. Move-In Ready.